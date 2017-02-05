‘Qatar government has no link with prince’s letter’

ISLAMABAD: Qatar’s ambassador to Pakistan, Saqr bin Mubarak Al Mansouri, has said that Qatar government has no link with Qatari price’s letters regarding Panama case.

The ambassador added that the letters are personal belongings of Prince Hamad bin Jassim Al-Thani, and our government has no connection with them.

The first letter by Qatari prince supported the Sharif family’s claim that no money was laundered from Pakistan.

The prince said in the letter that Nawaz Sharif’s father sold his business in Dubai in the early 1980s and invested 12 million dirhams in the real estate business of the Al-Thani family in Qatar.

The letter said flats number 17, 17a, 16 and 16a at Avenfield House, Park Lane, London — which are now owned by the Sharif family — were registered in the names of two offshore companies and were purchased from the proceedings of the real estate business.

Later, another Qatari letter written by prince Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani was submitted by Hussain Nawaz in Supreme Court (SC) during Panama case hearing.

In the second letter, Qatari prince stated that he came to know that various questions were raised on his first letter. He said he is presenting his stance in a response to those queries.

Mian Sharif was my father’s close companion. He invested 12 million dirham cash in 1980, the letter revealed.

$80 lac money was payable by Sharif family in 2005, the letter said.

For property settlement, Barrier certificates of offshore companies were handed over to the representative of Hussain Nawaz, it further disclosed.

Saqr bin Mubarak Al Mansouri said Panama case is an internal matter of Pakistan, Qatar will not interfere in that.

He also emphasized that relations of Pakistan and Qatar are very good at the moment, and we want to further strengthen them. Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Qatar in 2016 also boosted the relationships of both countries, the envoy added.

Saqr bin Mubarak expressed that Qatar intends to help Pakistan including Balochistan. The ambulances provided in Balochistan’s backward areas are a gift from Emir of Qatar to the people of province.

Mansouri told that Pakistan has asked for Qatar’s help to expand trade with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and Qatar is helping Pakistan in this regard as well.

The envoy further said that we are working with Pakistan to overcome the energy crisis, and one lac Pakistanis will be sent to Qatar to help them.