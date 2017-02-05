China to set up cyber-security watchdog for risk and quality evaluation

China will set up a cyber-security watchdog to evaluate the cyber products and services purchased by key information infrastructure operators that may impact the country’s cyber security, according to China’s Cyberspace Administration.

The administration will organize a third-party group to carry out comprehensive evaluations on the potential risks and the overall quality of the products and services.

Government authorities and key industries must purchase cyber products and services that have passed the committee’s evaluation.

Authorities in charge of finance, telecommunications and energy will be responsible for organizing the security investigation of cyber products and services within their respective industries. – CRI