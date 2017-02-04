Youth killed in police shooting in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: In yet another incident of gross firing incident by policemen, a youth was shot down while a girl who was on board in the same car along with him escaped unhurt.

According to media report, police personnel beckoned a car to pull over at a security picket in an upscale Sector-I-10 of the federal capital; however, the car moved on past the picket.

On this, the policemen opened fire at the car, killing a youth on the spot. However, the girl remained safe. Following the gunfire, the policemen fled the scene.

The incident took place in the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station where cop Sami in concert with his fellow policemen, opened the fire. The personnel belong to Eagle Squad.

The deceased youth has been identified as Taimur Riyaz and the girl as Maheen. Body has been shifted to PIMS hospital and the girl to police station.

The deceased belong to Mardan and Maheed to Lahore.