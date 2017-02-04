Premier inaugurates first phase of Karachi-Hyderabad motorway

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday inaugurated the first phase of 75-kilometre long section of six-lane Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway, M-9.

The premier is on a one-day visit to Karachi. He was received by Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair Umar, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other authorities on the Karachi airport.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by federal and provincial ministers, construction company Frontier Works Organization, higher officials of National Highway Authority, traders, industrialists and other dignitaries.

While addressing the ceremony, PM Nawaz said that building a nation is not a game.

He called out to his opponents and asked them to compete the development as the nation has decided about the sit-ins.

The premier criticized that those who travel in charter planes do not need motorways, but the public do.

He asserted that the government is linking Balochistan to the whole country while Gawadar is going to be developed into a state-of-the-art port.

PM Nawaz expressed gratitude towards the Almighty and said that they are spreading a new network on the Pakistani land.

He said that if his government had not fallen, Pakistan would have been a hub of motorways.

PM Nawaz emphatically stated that all the promises made in the election manifesto will be fulfilled.

Highlighting the significance of motorways, the Prime Minister said development of modern infrastructure is imperative for the development of the country.

He said that these projects will not only promote trade but also national unity amongst the people of all the four provinces.

Nawaz Sharif said that the entire network of motorways from Peshawar to Karachi will be completed by 2019.

The 75-kilometre completed section of the 136-kilometre Motorway has four interchanges, including Dada Bhoy, Industrial Valley, Nooriabad and Thano Bola Khan Interchange.

These interchanges will provide access to various areas, including Keer Thar National Park, Jhampeer, Kinjhar Jheel and Thano Ahmed Khan.

In addition, 05 bridges while two Trauma Centres at Nooriabad and Damba Goth have also been completed.

Under China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Karachi -Hyderabad Motorway project commenced on September 17, 2015 and the rest work will be completed by March 2018 at a cost of Rs36 billion.

At present, the government is spending Rs. 1200 billion on various roads infrastructure, which will change the economic outlook of the country. The under construction motorways projects include Thakot-Havelian, Lahore-Abdul Hakeem (M-3), Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5), Gojra-Shorkot and Shorkot-Khaniwal. After the completion of these projects, the total length of motorways will reach 2000 km.

Under the directions of the Prime Minister, National Highways Authority is proactively pursuing these projects of immense national importance.

Keeping the strategic location of Pakistan in consideration, the present government has started some revolutionary projects like China Pakistan Economic Corridor consisting of a long network of motorways and expressways from Khunjrab to Gwadar.

PM Nawaz is also expected to visit the residence of former Governor Saeed-uz-Zaman to offer condolences over his demise.