People will defeat rulers in Panama case: Siraj

LAHORE: While addressing to a gathering of Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba Pakistan, JI chief Siraj ul Haq said that there is no system of democracy but business in Pakistan.

He said that he s hopeful for early decision in Panama Leaks case while claiming that people and rulers are the real contenders in which the people will triumph.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief expressed astonishment on gifts worth 52 crore rupees while suggesting that such gifts are not given when money is earned by fair means.

He prayed for quick recovery of Justice Azmat. Siraj ul Haq believes that the pattern of appointing National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) chairman should be changed. “Donald Trump has threatens Islam upon arrival”, he added.