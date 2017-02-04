Not imposing travel ban on Pakistan: White House

WASHINGTON: The White House spokesman in Washington stated on Friday that America is not extending the Trump s Muslim visa ban administration towards Pakistan. He told that there has been no such consideration since Pakistan shares intelligence information with America.

Earlier, the US embassy in Islamabad also rejected reports suggesting that the travel ban enforced by newly elected American President Donald Trump will also feature Pakistan in near future. This time, the White House has also issued such statement.

The new American Foreign Minister James Mattis suggested that the US government needs to have bilateral ties with the only Muslim majority country with nuclear power. It must be noted here that Saudi Arabia and UAE were amongst the Muslim countries who supported Trump administration s Muslim travel ban call.