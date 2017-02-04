China’s top diplomat and Trump advisor agree to further ties

China hopes to work with the United States to manage and control disputes and sensitive issues, China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi on Friday told Michael Flynn, US President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor.

State Councilor Yang, through a phone call with Flynn, stressed the two sides share broad interests and colossal potential for cooperation.

Yang urged the new US government to continue cooperation with China in line with common interests of the two sides.

According to a summary of the phone conversation provided by China’s foreign ministry, Flynn said the new US government is willing to handle sensitive issues in a proper manner.

Flynn said Trump’s administration is committed to strong bilateral relations and is willing to promote high-level communication with China and conduct mutually beneficial cooperation.

Yang and Flynn also exchanged views on some regional issues. The two earlier met in New York in December.

Sensitive issues

In early December, then President-elect Donald Trump accepted a phone call from Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen, in a break with decadeslong diplomatic tradition.

Later in an interview with Fox News, Trump said “I don’t know why we have to be bound by a ‘one China’ policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade.”

These have created uncertainties over whether his government would adhere to the “one-China policy.”

China has reiterated that the “one China” policy is the political foundation of China-U.S. ties and it is non-negotiable.

During his election campaign, Trump also threatened to levy punitive tariffs against China in order to bring down the U.S. trade deficit and to declare China a currency manipulator for allegedly keeping the yuan artificially low to gain trade advantage.

China says it has never and won’t use a currency war to seek advantage in trade or to raise competitiveness. Media reports say China has been working in the past year to prop up the yuan’s value in the face of capital outflows caused by economic uncertainty.

About Yang Jiechi

As State Councilor, Yang Jiechi oversees China’s overall foreign policies.

Between 2007 and 2013, Yang served as China’s foreign minister. He also had spent much of his professional life in the United States, where he served as the Chinese Ambassador from 2001 to 2005. – CRI