6 dead, several missing as ferry capsizes in Ravi

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday directed a special operation to search victims of capsized boat near Nankana Sahib.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, a team of army divers has been moved for search operation.

At least six people, including a woman and three children, are feared dead when a boat carrying over 200 people capsized in River Ravi on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 and police sources, six people, including Rang Elahi S/O Iqbal and his wife Balqees Begum of Bara Ghar, Muhammad Riaz of Chah Hajiwala along with his two children while a child, Muqaddas Bibi (4), have been reported missing.

Several people were rescued by locals and the Rescue 1122 during the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer said about seven water rescue teams from Nankana Sahib, Okara, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and other districts were taking part in search and rescue operation.

He also directed the District Emergency Officer Nankana Sahib to leave no stone unturned in the rescue operation.

DCO Saira Umer and DPO Bilal Umer were also present on the scene to monitor the rescue operation.