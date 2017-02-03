Visa policy unchanged for Pakistan, says US embassy

ISLAMABAD: The US administration has not made any changes in its visa policy towards Pakistan, said a spokesman for the US Embassy in Islamabad on Thursday.

Dismissing the reports as ‘rumors’ that the country might be added to the list of countries whose citizens have been banned from travelling to US, the spokesman said in a TV talk that visa policy for Pakistan remains unchanged as the new administration has not issued any special instructions in this regard.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering US as part of immigration control.

While Pakistan’s name was not mentioned in the list, there have been concerns that the country might be added in the next ban list.

In an interview, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus defended Trump’s executive order saying: “You can point to other countries that have similar problems like Pakistan and others – perhaps we need to take it further.”

Trump’s order, which also suspends the US refugee program for 120 days and bars the entry of Syrian refugees indefinitely, has sparked major protests, including at several of the nation’s international airports.