Van, coach collision kills 4 of a family in Khuzdar

KHUZDAR: Four members of a family were killed and seven others injured in an accident on National Highway here on Thursday.

The accident occurred when a coach collided into a passenger van near Wadh. As a result, a woman and a man along with two girls were killed on the spot. The deceased have yet to be identified.

Upon information, a rescue team reached the site. The team shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital for completion of medico-legal formalities.

According to levies sources, the deceased were members of the same family. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Reckless driving on the National Highway has claimed many lives. In June 2016, as many as eight people were killed and 22 were injured during a bus crash on National Highway in Khuzdar. Moreover, four people were killed and 20 injured in another road accident on the same road in August, last year.