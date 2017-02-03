Muhammad Zubair hopes to improve situation in Karachi

KARACHI: Muhammad Zubair has been sworn in as the 32nd governor of Sindh during an oath-taking ceremony held at the Governor House on Thursday.

Chief Justice Sindh High Court (SHC) Sajjad Ali Shah administered the oath ceremony to the newly-appointed Sindh Governor. The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Sindh and several PML-N leaders and others.

The position has been vacant since January 11, when the 79-year-old governor Saeed-uz-Zaman passed away after a prolonged illness.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on January 30 picked Muhammad Zubair for this post. Since 2012, he has served in various capacities, with the most recent one being the chairman of Privatisation Commission.

Speaking to media after his nomination, he stated that his prime focus would be to improve the situation in Sindh, particularly Karachi.

The newly-elected Governor Sindh, shortly after swearing-in, paid a visit to the Quaid’s mausoleum. He was accompanied by State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Daniyal Aziz, Tariq Fazl and some cabinet members.

Zubair is an IBA graduate and has proved his mettle in the professional sector, where he spent 26 years with IBM from 1981 to 2007, working in various capacities in Rome, Milan, Paris and Dubai. In 1998, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for IBM Pakistan and was later elevated to CFO IBM Middle East/Africa region in 2004.

After joining PML-N, he was part of the party’s Tax Reforms Media Committee between 2012-2013, and in July 2013, he was appointed Chairman of Board of Investment, where he served until December that year. He was then appointed as Chairman of the Privatisation Commission.

M Zubair is the son of General (r) Ghulam Umar and also elder brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar.

He holds a master’s degree in business administration from Karachi’s renowned Institute of Business Administration. Zubair has also served as one of the Board of Directors in 1980 in the capacity of student representative and also taught Financial Management from 1981-1986.

M Zubair served as chairman of the Board of Investment from July to December 2013, before holding the position of chairman of the Privatisation Commission.