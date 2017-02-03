India involved in terrorism in Pakistan, says FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Officer spokesperson Nafeez Zakaria lashed out against India on Thursday following reports of reactions from across the border over Jamaat-us-Dawa chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed’s arrest. Zakaria said India should take a look at its own state of affairs before pointing fingers at others.

“India itself has been involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan,” said Zakaria during his weekly briefing. He added that reports about reactions from Delhi have been read before accusing the Indian government of violating the United Nations’s resolutions, the only solution to the Kashmir issue.

He highlighted that in 2016, three boys who inadvertently crossed the border from Narowal, were still languished in an Indian jail adding, “we contacted the Indian government over the matter, but so far they have not responded.”

He added the Indian government has also been issuing illegal documents to non-Kashmiris. Besides, he said, the brutality continues as last week 40 Kashmiris were killed in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

On the occasion, the Foreign Office spokesperson also spoke about the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) meeting that is to be held in Pakistan on March 1. He said 10 countries are members of ECO.

At the meeting, Zakaria said they pray for the quick recovery of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the Hurriyat leader, who is in the intensive care unit.

Speaking about former Pakistan Ambassador to USA Hussain Haqqani, the Foreign Office said, that Haqqani was given the honour to represent Pakistan but unfortunately he is involved in activities against national interests.

Haqqani is getting exposed by his current activities, the FO added.