Gangster Baba Ladla killed in encounter

KARACHI: Paramilitary Rangers gunned down notorious Lyari gangster Noor Mohammad alias Baba Ladla along with two of his accomplices in an encounter in Lyari.

According to a spokesman of Rangers, the para-military force on a tip-off conducted a raid in Lyari’s Phool Patti Lane. The gangsters opened fire at the personnel of the law enforcement agency.

In the shootout gang leader Noor Mohammad alias Baba Ladla was killed along with two of his accomplices Sikandar alias Sikkoo and Mohammad Yaseen alias Mama, whereas a Rangers personnel was injured in the exchange of fire.

Noor Mohammad was the head of Lyari’s notorious Baba Ladla gang, which is infamous for carrying out heinous crimes including targeted killings, collection of extortion and kidnappings for ransom.

Baba Ladla was nominated in 74 criminal cases in police record.

The para-military force spokesman said that Ladla’s death is an example for the criminals. He said that criminals could not escape the law adding that the Rangers will continue to take action against criminal elements to ensure law and order in the city.

Sindh Government had placed a Rs. 2.5 million bounty on Baba Ladla’s head, who was at large since the Rangers led Karachi Operation launched in the city in September 2013.

Earlier, rumors were circulating in Karachi that notorious gang leader was killed in an encounter on the Pak-Iran border in Balochistan. However, the report had not been confirmed by the relevant authorities.