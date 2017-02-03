Academics urge improving cross-Strait ties to boost Taiwan economy

The current Taiwan administration led by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) must actively improve ties with the mainland so that it can rejuvenate its economy, scholars said Thursday.

“Mainland-Taiwan ties have been frozen since DPP chair Tsai Ing-wen assumed office, and her slogan ‘maintaining the status quo’ has proven to be just a tool for drawing votes,” said Hsieh Ming-hui, chief executive officer of the Taiwan Competitiveness Forum (TCF), a major Taiwan think tank.

Speaking at a meeting organized by the TCF on future cross-Strait ties, Hsieh said that if the administration still refused to acknowledge the 1992 Consensus that stresses the one-China principle, the cross-Strait ties would hardly progress due to lack of a common political foundation.

He called on the DPP to place the interests of Taiwan ahead of the interests of the party so Taiwan could boost its competitiveness.

He also mentioned that the authorities were stubborn in promoting pension reform and a fixed workday system, which resulted in not effectiveness but controversy and protest.

A recent poll released by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation showed that Tsai’s support rate had dropped to 33.8 percent, with more than 54 percent of people disagreeing with her administration.

“The pension and workday system adjustment are only internal reforms which can not boost Taiwan’s exports,” said Pang Chien-kuo, a mainland studies professor. “If the DPP insists on its way, the Taiwan economy will become more alienated.”

“The Taiwan administration should show more wisdom and make the right choices that are responsible for the people,” Pang added.

Jessica Wang, a convener of the forum, said the mainland tourists to Taiwan had declined remarkably as the cross-Strait ties reached an impasse — a heavy blow to the island’s tourism and agriculture industries.

“The situation also makes many Taiwanese entrepreneurs doing business on the mainland feel a ‘sense of uncertainty,’ and they are calling for the administration to help create a more stable and peaceful cross-Strait relations,” she said. – CRI