4 terrorists arrested; police uniforms, arms seized

CHARSADDA: Police on Thursday arrested four suspects foiling terrorism plan and seized the police uniforms and weapons found with them. The weapons were found in Parang graveyard upon the information provided by the terrorists.

Charsadda DPO Suhail Khalid told during a press briefing that a special team of police and intelligence agencies arrested the head of the terrorists Naveed in a joint operation. Other aides including Naveed, Ahtesham and Saqib were arrested from Shabqadar upon the information provided by him.

The terrorists belong to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) Fazlullah group. They were also involved in the attacks on police and polio workers.

The arms seized from the arrested suspects include three Kalashnikovs, 180 prima cards, three mortars, one rocket-launcher, three suicide jackets and ball-bearings along with police uniforms and badges.