Imran Khan suffering from incurable disease: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday as the Panama Papers case was drawing near to conclusion, PTI chief Imran Khan, who was suffering from incurable disease of telling lies, had started losing his memory.

Talking to the media persons here, she said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had never challenged the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction on the Panama Papers. Had he done so his counsel would not have appeared before the apex court to present arguments, she said.

The minister asked Imran Khan not to level the baseless allegation against the prime minister of seeking immunity as the latter was contesting the case in the court.

In fact Imran himself and Jehangir Tareen, she said, were seeking immunity from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the PTI chief should accept that reality.

On the other hand, the prime minister despite having the privilege of immunity was contesting the case in the court and furnishing documents pertaining to his three generations there.

The prime minister wanted that the truth should surface cleaning doubts in the minds of the voters, if any, before general election 2018, she added.

Marriyum said it was the responsibility of PML-N leadership to respond to the lies being told by Imran Khan and present a true picture before the nation.

Imran Khan, she said, should not make fun of himself by levelling baseless allegations. He had a different opinion about the offshore company set up by him. Similarly, he adopted an indifferent attitude towards the accountability commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and locked its doors because it had exposed the corruption done by his party’s minister, she added.