Hafiz Saeed detained under policy decision, says DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor, said on Tuesday that house arrest of Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed is a policy decision of state institutions.

“The state took the decision regarding house arrest of Hafiz Saeed in the national interest, it was a policy decision of institutions,” he said at a news briefing in Pakistan Army’s general headquarters (GHQ).

Police have placed Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and four other party members under house arrest in Lahore.

Saeed was taken into custody at headquarters of the JuD that is also religious charity group he heads. His four associates are Abdullah Ubaid, Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Niaz.

The Punjab government has put them in the Watch List.

The army spokesman called India’s claim of surgical strike a ‘drama’, and warned New Delhi against any misadventure.

“Indian violations and drama of surgical strike were part of the well thought out plan to divert attention from brutalities against people in Occupied Kashmir.”

“The Pakistan Army and the nation are fully capable of countering any misadventure,” he said.

About the ongoing Zarb-e-Azb operation and other antiterrorism actions across the country, Maj. Gen. Asif Gafoor said 26,000 intelligence based operations and combing operations have been conducted in the country.

He said 3000 IBOs have been conducted in Balochistan. “Street crimes reduced by 90 percent in Karachi,” he claimed.

The DG ISPR said more than 70,000 Pakistanis have sacrificed their lives in fight against terrorism.

About Pak-Afghan border situation, he said special mechanism installed at Torkham and Chaman borders towns for border management.

Pakistan army spokesman says the military has nothing to do with the issue of missing bloggers.

He added that “every citizen of the country has a responsibility to play in the national interest, but some elements resort to speculations on sensitive issues to hurt the harmony amongst the national institutions.”

About the issue of ‘Dawn Leaks’, he said the government will share the result once the probe is complete.

The ISPR Director-General said India carried out 945 ceasefire violations on Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary (WB) during the last three years.

In the last four months alone, India resorted to 314 violations resulting into martyrdom of 46 civilians. He said forty Indian troops were also killed in befitting response by Pakistan.

About the census kicking starting from 15th of March, the DG ISPR said about 200,000 troops will take part in the exercise.