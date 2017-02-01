Chinese New Year ‘gold rush’ for London

By Rupert Reid for sino.uk

Chinese visitors are expected to spend 11 million pounds in London this week.

That’s according to payment services provider Worldpay, who have described the figures as a ‘gold rush’ for the UK’s capital city.

With New Year celebrations under way, there’s expected to be a sharp increase in the number of Chinese visitors to London.

Worldpay have predicted that the relatively low value of the British pound will play a part in this increase, as British goods have become relatively cheaper to those who earn money in a different currency.

Apparently, designer and luxury items will prove to be particularly big sellers during the week, along with an anticipated rise in spending in art galleries, museums and restaurants.

The largest rise in demand is expected to come from Chinese visitors, but greater numbers are also expected from European countries and North America.

This news coincides with our report last week that property experts in Manchester were predicting that the Chinese New Year and Spring Golden Week will bring them a boom in business.

Apparently, flight bookings from China to Manchester have increased by nearly ten percent over the next few weeks, with many of the additional visitors expected to be investors from China, interested in acquiring property in the area. – CRI