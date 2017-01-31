Pakistani soldier killed in cross border attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier, who was critically injured in a cross-border terrorist attack in Khyber Agency, has succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

“Terrorist fired from across on a Pakistani Post in Khyber Agency critically injuring Sepoy Waqas performing duty at the border post. Today the injured soldier embraced shahadat at CMH Peshawar,” the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated in a press release.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa acknowledged sacrifice of Sepoy Waqas for security of the motherland.

His funeral prayer was offered at Corps Headquarters in Peshawar today. Corps Commander Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt, IGFC Maj Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, Chief Secretary KP and large number of officers and soldiers were present on the occasion.

