JuD chief Hafiz Saeed put under house arrest

LAHORE: Government on Monday ordered to place Jamaat ud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed under house arrest, a spokesman for Saeed’s organization said.

“A large police team arrived (at JuD headquarters) and told us that Hafiz would be placed under house arrest,” Nadeem Awan, Secretary of Information for JuD, told media.

Awan said the police told them they had an arrest warrant for Saeed and five others at JuD headquarters in the eastern city of Lahore.

The United States has offered $10 million for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Saeed, who heads Islamic charity Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD).

Awan said the government had been under pressure from the United States to take action against Saeed or face sanctions.

“This government has buckled under the pressure,” Awan said.