Latest update January 31st, 2017 2:03 PM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed put under house arrest

Jan 31, 2017 Top Stories 0

LAHORE: Government on Monday ordered to place Jamaat ud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed under house arrest, a spokesman for Saeed’s organization said.

“A large police team arrived (at JuD headquarters) and told us that Hafiz would be placed under house arrest,” Nadeem Awan, Secretary of Information for JuD, told media.

Awan said the police told them they had an arrest warrant for Saeed and five others at JuD headquarters in the eastern city of Lahore.

The United States has offered $10 million for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Saeed, who heads Islamic charity Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD).

Awan said the government had been under pressure from the United States to take action against Saeed or face sanctions.

“This government has buckled under the pressure,” Awan said.

جشن بہار کی سات دنوں کی تعطیل میں بیرون ممالک سیر کرنے والے چینیوں کی تعداد ساٹھ لاکھ سے زائد ہو گئی

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily