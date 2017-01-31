Govt appoints Muhammad Zubair as Sindh Governor

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Privatisation, Muhammad Zubair has been appointed as Sindh Governor on Monday.

Sources revealed that the newly appointed governor will take oath in the coming few days.

It is pertinent to mention that the the slot of Sindh Governor was vacant after the death of Justice (retd) Saeed uz-Zaman Siddiqui.

The appointment has come in nearly 20 days after Siddiqui, former governor of Sindh passed away while under treatment in a private hospital in the metropolis.

He served as the governor of Sindh for two months.

The newly elected governor of Sindh is brother of PTI leader Asad Umar.

Muhammad Zubair holds an MBA from the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi and had taught finacial management at the insititute from 1981-1986.

He had been a prominent part of PML-N s Economic, Tax Reforms and Media Committees.

During his professional career, he had also been part of the leading American IT company IBM.

Sources also confirmed that President Mamnoon Hussain signed the summary for appointment of new governor of Sindh.