Contradictions in Nawaz Sharif’s statements: PTI Chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Monday said Nawaz Sharif said on the floor of National Assembly that he possessed all the documents without knowing that he is going to be held accountable in Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Talking to media, he said, “Different are the statements that Nawaz Sharif gave in National Assembly from that he gave in the court.”

Saying that the court summoned records from National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the PTI chief said there is not a single institution free and independent in the country, adding the NAB chairman is under the Prime Minister.

However, Imran Khan hoped that the apex court will decide the fate of Pakistan.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is forging fake papers to protect Sharif family, claimed Imran Khan, asserting, “Who laundered money has become the Prime Minister of the country.”

The PTI will accept whatever ruling the court delivers in Panama case, he added.