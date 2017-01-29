SHO killed, 2 policemen injured in DMJ

Latest update January 29th, 2017 2:25 PM
Jan 29, 2017
NASEERABAD: A station house officer of police was killed and two other policemen wounded in attack on a police mobile in Dera Murad Jamali on Saturday, police said.
Unknown assailants opened fire on a police mobile in Dera Murad Jamali this evening, police officials said. The incident left SHO Hidayatullah dead.
Two other policemen were wounded in the attack, who were shifted to hospital.
The assailants managed to flee from the scene, officials added.
