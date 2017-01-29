Premier extends warm wishes to China on new Lunar Year

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Saturday expressed his good wishes to the people, leadership and the government of China on the advent of new Lunar year being celebrated in China.

“China and Pakistan are now bonded through ever strong friendship and the partnership in the form of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will prove to be a historical milestone in the Pak-China bilateral relations,” the prime minister said, according to a PM House statement.

He also conveyed good wishes on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan.

Chinese New Year is an important Chinese festival celebrated at the turn of the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar.

The first day of the New Year falls on the new moon between 21 January and 20 February. In 2017, the first day of the Chinese New Year is on Saturday, January 28, initiating the year of the Rooster.