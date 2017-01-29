Missing bloggers reach home

Latest update January 29th, 2017 2:25 PM
Jan 29, 2017
ISLAMABAD: Salman Haider, a human rights activist and blogger who had gone missing from Islamabad nearly three weeks ago, finally reached home, police said on Saturday.
According to police, Salman Haider reached home last night. “He is currently not in a position to talk,” an official said.
Salman Haider, a poet and lecturer at Fatima Jinnah Women University, had gone missing from Islamabad on Jan. 6. His car was found on outskirts of the federal capital.
Three other bloggers Ahmed Waqas Goraya, Asim Saeed and Ahmed Raza are still said to be missing. Families and human rights activists have been demanding their safe recovery.
