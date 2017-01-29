Latest update January 29th, 2017 2:25 PM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

Missing bloggers reach home

Jan 29, 2017 Top Stories 0

ISLAMABAD: Salman Haider, a human rights activist and blogger who had gone missing from Islamabad nearly three weeks ago, finally reached home, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Salman Haider reached home last night. “He is currently not in a position to talk,” an official said.

Salman Haider, a poet and lecturer at Fatima Jinnah Women University, had gone missing from Islamabad on Jan. 6. His car was found on outskirts of the federal capital.

Three other bloggers Ahmed Waqas Goraya, Asim Saeed and Ahmed Raza are still said to be missing. Families and human rights activists have been demanding their safe recovery.

SHO killed, 2 policemen injured in DMJ

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily