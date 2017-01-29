Judiciary to protect basic rights of people, says CJ

KARACHI: It is incumbent upon judiciary to protect the basic rights of people in general, said Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar here on Saturday.

Addressing the SAARCLAW Conference inaugurated by him to mark its 25th Anniversary, the Chief Justice particularly referred to sou moto notice taken only recently by the Supreme Court about the plight of a girl child Tayyaba.

He also emphasised on the provision of affordable and expeditious access to justice to those seeking the same through courts.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan, reaffirming his commitment to the principles of freedom and justice, said members of bar and bench need to be equally cognisant of their responsibilities towards the marginalised sections of the society.

Justice Saqib said that SAARC presents an ideal forum in which the regional states can come together to not only envision but also introduce a strong culture of timely and efficient dispensation of justice.

Social justice, he said, needed to be extended due importance and must not be compromised at any level.