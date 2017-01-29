Imran can compete NS only in dreams, says Info Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb has on Saturday said that Nawaz Sharif’s politics is solely centered on the welfare and service of masses while Imran Khan is only involved in the politics of lies and anarchy.

She expressed sarcastically that Imran Khan can only compete Nawaz Sharif in dreams.

Maryam Aurangzeb revealed that in order to compete Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan had to bring the same moral credibility like Nawaz Sharif, become prime minister for three times while at the same time had to love Pakistan and work for the welfare of its peoples.

The federal minister gave out a message to Imran Khan that in life one has to compete other through struggle and not through lies.

She also alleged that Imran Khan lied today about the sports, health and education in KP and he was right that there is no competition whatsoever between Pervez Khattak and Shehbaz Sharif.

Maryam Aurangzeb revealed that Shehbaz Sharif set up playgrounds in almost every district over the last one and a half years.

She declared that there are playgrounds at every UC level in Punjab.

The federal minister further revealed that Shehbaz Sharif made the whole curriculum in Punjab on online basis and enhanced the infrastructure and education system in most of the schools.

She also gave out a message to Imran that he should consult Shehbaz if in case a help is needed in education, health and sports sectors.