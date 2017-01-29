CM Punjab approves hefty increase in salaries of two officers

LAHORE: CM Punjab has allowed hefty increase in salaries of Chief Secretary and IG Punjab. According to details, the salary of Chief Secretary has been raised to Rs. 400,000 while that of IG Punjab to Rs. 375,000.

It has also been reported that the raise in salaries has been approved through superior executive allowance.

Sources confirmed that the superior executive allowance would be given apart from the salary.

The notification revealed that deductions in superior executive allowance would be made according to the rules.

It has also been confirmed that the superior executive allowance has been criticized by several officials and employees.