Nisar suspends Nadra, MasterCard agreement

ISLAMABAD: Interior Ministry has ordered on Thursday to suspend agreement between National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and a foreign company MasterCard.

Reportedly, the Interior Minister has directed authorities concerned to explain the laws according to which the foreign company is given an access to the national database.

In a statement issued in this regard, the ministry has reported that Nadra went into the pact without government’s permission in black and white. The development has come in after it was reported in media last week that Nadra and a foreign company agreed to collaborate to allow customers to use their Computerized National Identity Cards (NICs) as ATM cards.

The federal minister has objected to the agreement and directed the authorities to forward relevant documentation explaining why and how much indulgence in the database was granted to the foreign company under the pact.

The agreement, as of now, is standstill.