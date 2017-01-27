NA session turns in to Royal Rumble

ISLAMABAD: Lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) clashed in the National Assembly (NA) on Thursday and indulged themselves in a violent mob-fight.

Reportedly, PTI’s representatives filed a privilege motion against the premier and raised slogans prompting government’s benches to respond. Speaker of the National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq adjourned the session for 20 minutes over the incident.

Ali Muhammad Khan and Shehryar Afridi from PTI and Petroleum Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi among other prominent faces can be seen in the video.

While talking to a private television channel, Shehryar Afridi alleged the government members of having incited the violence that was seen in the assembly today. He denied usage of slurs and slogans at PTI benches that could have fueled the clash.

In a media talk, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Vice-chairman of PTI alleged the government members of passing vulgar slurs to women parliamentarians of PTI.

Looking at the footages received, it can be understood that the members of the two parties were clearly agitated already after hurling slurs at each other. shahid Khaqan Abbasi could be seen in the video talking to Shah Mehmood Qureshi and PTI member Murad Saeed joined the verbal debate, talking aggressively to Khaqan Abbasi.

Shah Mehmood could be seen holding Murad Saeed with his right hand when Shehryar Afridi also walked up to Khaqan Abbasi and started pushing him. Afridi could be clearly seen pushing Abbasi when the other members crowded the point in order to stop the situation from going out of control. Afridi was held by the other members when one treasury member went up to him and slapped him. However, this didn t generate much reaction since Afridi was already held by various other members.

Although it is impossible to determine what triggerred the brawl but it is quite clear that the members clearly displayed immaturity on the floor of the house, bringing a bad name to the parliament.