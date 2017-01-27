17 dead in rain, snowfall related incidents in Balochistan

QUETTA: At least 17 people have died so far, while 18 have got injured in recent rain and snow related incidents in various part of Balochistan, Provincial Disaster Mangement Authority stated.

The deaths have mostly occurred in roof collapse incidents in Quetta, Mastung, Sherani and Kalat.

However, the routes of Kozak Top, Kan Mehtarzai and Ziarat — that were blocked due to snowfall — have been opened for traffic.