Visit Multan to see ‘Naya Pakistan’, says Premier

MULTAN: Addressing a ceremony in connection with inauguration of Metro Bus Service in Multan today (Tuesday), the Prime Minister said those who want to see ‘Naya Pakistan’ should visit Multan today.

He said expanding the network of metro bus will provide modern transport facilities to the commuters.

Nawaz Sharif added that the city would soon be linked to the modern motorway network of the country that would help further boost the national economy.

Sharif told a new Expressway would also link it to Faisalabad and onwards to Islamabad in almost half the time.

The PM said another six-lane Multan-Sukkur link would connect the city to Karachi soon.

The premier said that some opposition parties made big slogans of carving out new Pakistan but there are no modern transport facilities available in the province governed by them.

He explained that he has not come to Multan to do politics or mislead the masses but give the gift of metro bus to the dwellers of Multan.

PM also announced to inaugurate metro bus service in Faisalabad, Sargodha and Bahawalpur.

Nawaz Sharif not only seemed determined to end load shedding, but also gave people the good news of reducing electricity price.

Prime Minister Sharif said by the end of this year 10,000 MW would be added to the national grid, and said it was unprecedented progress only in a short span of three years of the PML-N government. He said Pakistan has never produced more than 15,000 MW in the past.

He said the politics of Pakistan stands changed today and only those parties filled with the spirit of serving the nation will survive in the political arena.