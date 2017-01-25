SC may summon PM Nawaz in Panama case

ISLAMABAD: A five-member bench led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed hearing the Panama Leaks case on Tuesday.

Counsel for Jamat-e-Islami Taufeeq Asif and his assistant Sheikh Ahsan-ud-Din completed their arguments.

During the proceedings the judges expressed their displeasure when the JI counsel made an incorrect reference to Syed Zafar Ali Shah case. Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed said, “You have neither read the file, nor read the verdict.”

Responding to a request Justice Asif Khosa said that should the need arise he will summon the Prime Minister.

Assistant JI Counsel told the judges that all evidence has been completed and now tough responsibility lay on their shoulders. To this the court remarked that what he was calling evidence was only ‘material’ presented in the case.

The hearing has been adjourned till January 25 (Wednesday).

SC rejects reply submitted by Maryam Nawaz

The Supreme Court rejected a reply submitted by Maryam Nawaz in the Panama Case.

“How can you submit documents without a signature?” Justice Asif Khosa asked.

During the proceedings, Maryam Nawaz’s reply was read out. “I was married in 1992 to a serving Captain who later joined the Civil Service. My husband has been paying taxes since 1986. My husband and father were targeted in an act of revenge and my husband was terminated from service illegally.”

She denied she is the beneficial owner for the London flats. “PTI will have to submit evidence,” it adds.

The documents with signatures will be submitted again.

Panama Papers revealed London Flats: Imran Khan

Speaking to the media, outside the Supreme Court, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman said that had the revelation not been made in the Panama Leaks they [Sharifs] would never have accepted that they owned the London Flats.

“We have never stated that there were cases on Maryam Nawaz. We have always maintained that Nawaz Sharif’s money is involved in the London Flats,” he said.

He added that since 1993 the ownership of the London flats had not been changed.

PTI spokesperson Naeem-ul-Haque said that no gains will be made by filing a case in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the Panama Leaks case had reached its final phase. “Now the Prime Minister’s children will have to explain how they got rich.”

False allegations hurled against Maryam Nawaz: Maryam Aurangzeb

State Minister for Information Maryam Aurangzeb said that false allegations were being hurled at the Prime Minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz. Without naming Imran Khan she said, “Some people like to lie outside the Supreme Court. Imran Khan is basing his politics on Panama Papers.”

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Daniyal Aziz said that Imran Khan was being disrespectful towards institutions. “The Prime Minister was elected by the people of Pakistan thrice.”

During the proceedings on Monday, the court questioned links of the prime minister with the Sharif family’s business.