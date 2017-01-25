Pakistan conducts successful test of Ababeel Missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has conducted its first successful flight test of Surface to Surface Ballistic Missile “Ababeel”, which has a maximum range of 2200 kilometers.

According to a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the missile is capable of delivering multiple warheads, using Multiple Independent Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. The test flight was aimed at validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.

“Ababeel” is capable of carrying nuclear warheads and has the capability to engage multiple targets with high precision, defeating the enemy’s hostile radars.

Development of Ababeel Weapon System is aimed at ensuring survivability of Pakistan’s ballistic missiles in the growing regional Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) environment. This will further reinforce deterrence.

CJCSC, COAS, CNS and CAS have congratulated the Scientists and Engineers on successful conduct of missile test.

President and Prime Minister of Pakistan conveyed their appreciation to the team involved and armed forces of Pakistan on this landmark achievement.