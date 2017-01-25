Latest update January 25th, 2017 12:07 AM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

Interior ministry issues warning of terror attacks

Jan 25, 2017 Top Stories 0

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry of Pakistan has issued warning of possible terror attacks in Sindh and Balochistan.

According to details, the ministry has also revealed that the Baloch separatists may possibly carry out a terrorist attack in Sindh, Balochistan.

It has also been reported that the ‘Javed Mengal’ group could target sensitive installations and locations in terror attacks.

The ministry also revealed that the terrorists could target railway tracks and electric installations.

The security officials and institutions have been directed to tighten the security of sensitive locations and installations.

چین دو ہزار بیس تک مارکیٹ قواعد میں بہتری کے لیے اقدامات کرئے گا

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily