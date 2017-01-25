Interior ministry issues warning of terror attacks

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry of Pakistan has issued warning of possible terror attacks in Sindh and Balochistan.

According to details, the ministry has also revealed that the Baloch separatists may possibly carry out a terrorist attack in Sindh, Balochistan.

It has also been reported that the ‘Javed Mengal’ group could target sensitive installations and locations in terror attacks.

The ministry also revealed that the terrorists could target railway tracks and electric installations.

The security officials and institutions have been directed to tighten the security of sensitive locations and installations.