China orders boycott of right-wing Japanese hotel chain

The China National Tourism Administration is asking all Chinese travel agencies and e-commerce platforms to stop cooperating with the right-wing Japanese hotel chain APA, after the latter was found distributing books in its guest rooms that deny the Nanjing Massacre.

The administration’s spokesman Zhang Lizhong made the statement on Tuesday, calling on agencies and e-commerce firms to remove all products and advertisement related to the hotel chain.

Zhang also appealed to Chinese tourists and visitors to Japan to boycott the chain.

Recently surfaced reports showed the APA hotel chain put a copy of “The Real History of Japan,” a book that is written under a pen name by APA’s CEO, in all its rooms. The book denies that the Nanjing Massacre and the forced recruitment of “comfort women” by the Japanese military in other East Asian countries during WWII ever happened.

The reports have sparked public outrage in China and South Korea, but the APA Group has refused to remove the books from its hotel rooms.

In response to the incident, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying called it discouraging that some forces in Japan still attempt to deny and distort the truth, despite an acknowledgement by the international community that the Japanese military had committed serious crimes against humanity during World War II. – CRI