Resolution of outstanding issues needed for regional development, says Premier

DAVOS: Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has said on Friday that resolution of all outstanding issues is needed for development in the region.

The premier is continuing with his meeting with heads of states and business tycoons in Davos of Switzerland on sidelines of World Economic Forum.

During his latest meetings, PM Nawaz said that Pakistan does not need aid but cooperation of the world powers. He said that economic growth in the region is not possible until peace is restored. In his meetings with foreign investors, the premier assured businessmen of providing them legal cover over their investment in Pakistan.

Earlier this week, the premier convened meetings with founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, President of Swiss Confederation, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alibaba, Jack Ma among others.

PM Nawaz appreciated Gates for efforts to eradicate polio in the world. The Prime Minister thanked President of Swiss Confederation for providing scholarships of Pakistani students.

Nawaz Sharif also met with Queen of Netherlands in Davos.

On the other hand, General (r) Raheel Sharif has stressed solution of Kashmir dispute in light of the resolutions of the United Nations Organisation (UNO). He is also visiting Davos on sidelines of World Economic Forum.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also raised issue of Kashmir dispute with Secretary-General of UNO on Thursday.