Discipline inspection rules published to improve self-supervision

The Communist Party of China (CPC) on Friday published pilot work rules for discipline inspection organs to strengthen self-supervision.

The rules, passed by a plenary session of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) that ran from Jan. 6 to 8, clarify procedures for the handling of cases, including the collection and verification of facts, case filing, case hearing, and how to dispose of money and goods involved in a case.

While delivering a report on the rules, Wang Qishan, head of the CCDI, told the plenary session that the pilot rules were formulated to ensure “the power of discipline inspection organs is put into a cage of regulations.”

Inspecting and holding wrongdoers accountable — the most important power discipline authorities have — is prone to abuse, Wang noted, adding a number of inspectors have been found guilty of violating Party rules and state laws.

These violations have exposed loopholes in the management of discipline inspection organs, including a lack of regulations and weak implementation of the rules, Wang said.

By establishing a system of self-supervision, the rules will improve the management and capacity of discipline inspection organs, said Wang, adding that making the rules public is conducive to integrating supervision within the organs with intra-Party and social supervision. – CRI