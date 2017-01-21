Chinese FM dismisses Taiwan’s self-styled delegation to Trump’s inauguration

China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday dismissed Taiwan’s sending of a self-styled delegation to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony, saying that the move was aimed to disrupt China-U.S. relations.

The comments came after media reports said that former Taiwan official Yu Shyi-Kun was leading a delegation to attend the inauguration in Washington Friday noon.

“Some forces in Taiwan are playing up the Taiwan authority sending its so-called ‘official delegation’ to the U.S. president’s inauguration ceremony at the invitation [of the U.S. side], which is obviously self-satisfying hype,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a regular news briefing.

“It aims to disrupt and undermine China-U.S. relations. China has repeatedly expressed firm opposition to this,” Hua added.

Hua said she noted the U.S. government affirmed that it would only invite foreign envoys based in the U.S. to attend the inauguration, rather than invite or encourage other countries or regions to send delegations.

In a 1978 joint communiqué establishing diplomatic relations between China and the United States, the United States said that it recognized the one-China policy — that there is only one China and Taiwan is part of China, and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government that represents China. – CRI