US, UK have no right to interfere on Pakistan’s internal affairs: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani on Monday said the statements of US State Department and the British government about recent missing persons in Pakistan were inappropriate.

“I understand the statements of the State Department and the British Government about missing persons in Pakistan were extremely inappropriate,” he observed in the House.

“It is our internal affairs and we are facing and looking into it. These governments have no right to comment on our internal affairs,” he added.

The Chairman took exception of double standards of these governments and said both of these governments remained silent on gross human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

“These countries remain silent to missing persons in Indian Occupied Kashmir and extra judicial killing of innocent persons in Kashmir and Palestine,” he added.

The Chairman said, “The issue of missing persons is our issue. We shall deal with it and would not allow any external government to meddle into our affairs.”

Raza Rabbani said playing up such incidents in our countries clearly manifest the Brahaman, Jewish and White Racial mindset because they close their eyes to brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir and Palestine but meddle into our affairs.