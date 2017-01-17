No terrorist hideouts in Pakistan, says COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that there are no hideouts of terrorists in Pakistan.

The army chief convened a meeting with chief of Central Command (CENTCOM), General Joseph in the General Headquarters (GHQ).

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that the meting discussed regional security with regard to Afghanistan and ties between Pakistan and United States (US) among others matters of mutual importance.

The army chief said that blame game was hindering efforts for restoration of peace in the region.

General Bajwa called for two-way mechanism of intelligence sharing over Pak-Afghan border. He said that Pakistan wishes to work over border management with US Resolute Mission and Afghanistan government.

Pakistan completely backs peace process in leadership of Afghanistan government.

On the occasion, General Joseph acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts to restore peace in the region and sacrifices rendered in war on terror. Reportedly, the army chief will host a dinner in honour of the visiting chief of CENTCOM.