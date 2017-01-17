IMF cites China as key growth engine in world economy

In its latest update of the World Economic Outlook, the International Monetary Fund has singled out China as a key factor in promoting world economic growth.

But it’s warned of serious risks threatening global recovery, and suggests some of the uncertainties come from China itself.

The IMF report also kept its forecast for global economic growth for 2017 and 2018 unchanged at 3.4 and 3.6 percent respectively.

In producing its latest forecast, Maurice Obstfeld, the Chief Economist at the IMF said they had assumed that the incoming administration of Donald Trump will include tax cuts and spending to boost the US economy.

“Much of the better growth performance we expect this year and next stems from improvements in large emerging markets and low income economies that in 2016 were exceptionally stressed. That being said, compared to our view in October, we now think that more of the lift will come from better prospects in the US, China, Europe and Japan.”

Citing China as a key factor driving a faster global recovery this year, it raised its forecast for the country’s growth in 2016 and 2017 respectively to 6.7 percent and 6.5 percent, but still said it expected growth to slow to 6 percent in 2018.

The IMF said a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy is also one of the main downside risks to global growth, and warned of the dangers to China’s economy of a sharp slowdown or disruptive adjustment suggesting the government has been slow to tackle high corporate debt, with capital outflows also potentially exacerbating pressures.

“At the global level other vulnerabilities include higher popular antipathy towards trade, immigration and multi-lateral engagement in the US and Europe, widespread high levels of public and private debt, ongoing climate change which especially affects low income countries and in a number of advanced economies continuing slow growth and deflationary pressures” said Obstfeld.

The IMF projects that emerging markets and developing economies will grow 4.5 percent in 2017 and 4.8 percent in 2018, higher than the 4.1 percent in 2016.

Advanced economies are projected to grow 1.9 percent in 2017 and 2 percent next year.

It assumes a fiscal stimulus will lead growth in the United States to rise to 2.3 percent in 2017 and 2.5 percent in 2018.

The IMF says the decline seen in Russia and Brazil will probably come to an end although neither country is expected to experience strong growth.

Meanwhile, the IMF downgraded India’s growth outlook by 0.4 percentage points to 7.2 percent due to the country’s recent decision to abolish large currency notes. – CRI