Drone owner investigated for filming landing passenger airliner

A man in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province, is now under police investigation for using a drone to film a passenger plane in the air from only hundreds of meters away.

At around 6:30 pm on Sunday, a popular Weibo account posted an eight-second video, showing the landing of a passenger plane filmed by a drone only hundreds of meters away from the airliner.

The video soon became a hot topic online, and some netizens soon discovered that the video appeared to have been shot near an airport in Hangzhou.

On Monday, the Zhejiang police said that the video was real and that they had found the drone owner, while further investigation is ongoing.

The Capital Airlines Company said on Sunday that the airliner belonged to the company. It also strongly condemned this dangerous behavior, reported a local newspaper in Hangzhou.

Police of the Hangzhou airport said that the drone had affected the airliner’s safety and the owner had been suspected of endangering public safety. – CRI