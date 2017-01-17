2 cops killed in Quetta

QUETTA: Once again the wave of unrest emerges in Quetta as two police officials were killed in two separate incidents within one hour inside the city.

The first incident took place at the passport office on Joint Road where two motorcyclists sprayed bullets upon Constable Naveed of Civil Lines Police Station.

Naveed died on the spot while the target killers fled the scene immediately after the incident.

In another incident, a traffic warden named Altaf Hussain was targeted on Espani Road while he was on duty.

Chief Minister Balochistan has condemned both these incidents and demanded report for IG in this regard.

CM Balochistan also ordered the arrest of the involved criminals.