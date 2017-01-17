Latest update January 17th, 2017 12:26 PM

The Daily Mail is providing Latest News, Headlines +ACY-amp+ADs Stories from Pakistan about Politics, Business, Sports, Showbiz, Entertainment +ACY-amp+ADs etc. Daily Mail

Latest News

2 cops killed in Quetta

Jan 17, 2017 Top Stories 0

QUETTA: Once again the wave of unrest emerges in Quetta as two police officials were killed in two separate incidents within one hour inside the city.

The first incident took place at the passport office on Joint Road where two motorcyclists sprayed bullets upon Constable Naveed of Civil Lines Police Station.

Naveed died on the spot while the target killers fled the scene immediately after the incident.

In another incident, a traffic warden named Altaf Hussain was targeted on Espani Road while he was on duty.

Chief Minister Balochistan has condemned both these incidents and demanded report for IG in this regard.

CM Balochistan also ordered the arrest of the involved criminals.

US, UK have no right to interfere on Pakistan’s internal affairs: Rabbani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Special Editorial

Editor’s Pick

DM Investigates

DM Investigates Archive

Pak-China Media Forum

Special Coverage

Special Coverage

Special coverage on China's Two Party Sessions by The Daily Mail - People's Daily