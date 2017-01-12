Latest update January 13th, 2017 12:01 AM

One injured in Shanghai residential building explosion

Jan 12, 2017 China Update with CRI 0

One was injured after a residential building explosion in Shanghai on Wednesday night, said government sources.

The accident occurred at around 9 p.m. Wednesday in Yangpu District. The walls of the second and third floors of the four-storey building collapsed, said the district government.

One resident was taken to hospital, whose injuries are not life-threatening, it said.

Some residents said they heard a loud bang. A preliminary investigation indicated a natural gas leak as the suspected cause of the accident.

Residents have been relocated. – CRI

