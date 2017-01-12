Chinese FM sends condolences to Iran over death of former president Rafsanjani

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday sent a condolence message to his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, over the death of former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani.

In the message, Wang expressed deep grief over Rafsanjani’s passing and sincere sympathy to the relatives of the former president.

Calling Rafsanjani an important leader of Iran, he said the former president had made significant contributions to deepening China-Iran cooperation and promoting the friendship between the two countries during his lifetime.

Wang said he deeply lamented Rafsanjani’s death, which represents the loss of a good friend to the Chinese people.

China attaches great importance to the development of China-Iran relations, he added, expressing his belief that with the two countries’ concerted efforts, their comprehensive strategic partnership will make more achievements.

Rafsanjani, an influential cleric and politician, died of a heart attack on Jan. 8 at the age of 82. – CRI