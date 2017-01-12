China’s economy, globalization to be on top of President Xi’s Davos agenda

President Xi Jinping will discuss the latest developments in China’s economy and more inclusive globalization during his first visit to the Davos summit.

Vice Foreign Minister Li Baodong told a press briefing on Wednesday that Xi’s presence at the 47th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting will help the world better understand China’s economic situation and prospects as well as China’s stance on current global problems.

At the invitation of WEF founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab, Xi will attend the annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 17.

It will be the first time a Chinese president has attended the summit, an influential political gathering. Several Chinese premiers have been present at Davos since 1992.

Xi will deliver a speech at the opening ceremony, and hold discussions with Schwab and guests from business, media and academic circles, Li said.

Li said China will offer perspectives and proposals and exert active efforts to drive economic globalization toward more inclusive development, and expects all parties to have an objective and in-depth understanding of China’s economy.

China opposes trade protectionism, and supports solutions to trade disputes that are sought with an open and inclusive attitude and a reciprocal spirit, Li added.

Xi’s mission in Davos is to “reduce uncertainties” through injecting confidence and solidarity into the international business community, according to Chen Xulong, an expert at China Institute of International Studies.

INNOVATIVE TIES

President Xi will pay his first state visit to Switzerland from Jan. 15 to 18, at the invitation of the country’s Federal Council.

While there, he will hold talks with President of the Swiss Confederation Doris Leuthard, who took on the rotating one-year presidency for 2017 on Jan. 1. In addition, he will meet leaders of the Federal Assembly and talk with representatives from the Swiss economic circle.

The two heads of state will witness the signing of several cooperation deals covering politics, free trade, culture, customs, energy and sport, according to Li.

The two countries, which forged an innovative strategic partnership during then-president Johann Schneider-Ammann’s state visit to China in 2016, will also discuss cooperation in innovation, Li added.

Wang Yiwei, a professor at Renmin University of China in Beijing, said that Switzerland’s innovation strength is very attractive to China that is striving for economic restructuring.

Switzerland was among the first European countries to recognize China’s market economy status. Wang believes that a stronger China-Switzerland economic relationship is helpful to China’s ties with Europe

COMMUNITY OF SHARED DESTINY

President Xi will also go to Geneva and Lausanne, where he will visit the United Nations office at Geneva, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the International Olympic Committee headquarters.

According to Li, he will deliver a speech on establishing a “community of shared destiny” at the Palace of Nations and meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, their first meeting since the latter took office on Jan. 1.

The concept of “community of shared destiny” is one of the most important diplomatic concepts China has proposed in recent years, said Chen Xulong, noting that the president’s Geneva visit shows support for multilateralism and international collaboration.

China will sign documents with the WHO on healthcare cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, said Li.

With regard to a question about whether Xi will contact with the U.S. delegation on the sidelines of the Davos summit, Li said the Chinese side maintains a smooth communication channel with President-elect Donald Trump’s team and does not rule out the possibility.

“The Chinese side is willing to contact various parties to arrange some bilateral meetings, as long as there is willingness and a convenient time,” Li said. – CRI