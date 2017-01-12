CDA installs 37 water filtration plants in Islamabad

Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control Muhammad Baleegh-ur-Rehman Wednesday told the Senate that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had installed 37 water filtration plants in Islamabad to provide clean drinking water to the residents. Speaking during the Question Hour in the House, the minister said 34 plants were fully operational while only three were closed due to the repair work of the tube-wells.

He said the operation and maintenance of water filtration plants was contracted out. A fresh contract for 2016-17 was under process. Plants’ maintenance at present was being carried out departmentally under the administrative control of Deputy Director with a team of supervisory staff, he added.

To another question, the minister said during the last three years 266,412 Pakistanis were deported to Pakistan due to various reasons and they were dealt in accordance with law. He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had directed all the Pakistani embassies to provide every possible assistance to the stranded Pakistanis (in foreign countries).

The minister said the action outside the mandate of Katchi Abadis (slums) was being taken by the respective team on daily basis, precisely for the movable encroachment.