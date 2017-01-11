Congolese president appreciates China’s support for development

Republic of Congo’ President Denis Sassou Nguesso said Tuesday that his country appreciates China’s support for his country’s development.

In a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Sassou Nguesso said that he wishes success for all the Chinese invested projects in Congo.

Sassou Nguesso noted that his country firmly supports China’s legitimate positions with regard to issues concerning its sovereignty and territorial integrity, including Taiwan and the South China Sea.

He expressed the hope and belief that under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China will continue to make progress on the road of development.

Wang said that China and Congo are sincere friends and reliable partners that enjoy mutual understanding and mutual support and that all-round cooperation between the two countries has been deepening in recent years.

China hopes that the two countries could translate mutual political trust into motivation for mutually beneficial cooperation, turn Congo’s advantages in resources into real economic achievements, and fully implement the strategic partnership of cooperation between the two countries, Wang said. – CRI