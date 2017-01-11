Cargo containing shark fins banned by Air China

Air China Cargo has announced that it will ban the cargo containing shark fins, becoming the first airline company to do so in China.

According to a report by the Washington Post, the ban of shark fin cargo reflects a change of attitude towards the endangered animals trade in China.

Many applaud this action and believe this action will benefit sharks all over the world and the whole ocean ecosystem.

36 airline companies and 17 global container shipping lines have joined the effort to ban the cargo containing shark fins around the world. Air China Cargo and China Cosco Shipping are the first Chinese companies to take the initiative.

It is estimated by scientists that 73 million sharks are used a year for shark fin soup, with most of the trade taking place in China.

The Chinese government has also been working to ban the trade of shark fins in recent years. In 2013, the government banned shark fin soup at official dinners, as an effort to reduce corruption and extravagance.

According to statistics, from 2011 to 2014, the import of shark fins by China decreased by 82%, with the wholesale price of one kilogram reduced from between USD 270-300 in 2011 to around USD 90-150 in 2014. – CRI